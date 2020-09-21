Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Boult Audio BassBuds X1

1 / 10 Boult has been manufacturing earphones in India from a couple of years and the BassBuds X1 are their cheapest offerings yet at Rs 329. As the name suggests, the earphones come with a lot of bass, in fact, so much bass that the vocals sound muddy. The BassBuds X1 have alloy drivers in a fully metal housing. The earphones come with a mic and playback buttons. Now, you cannot expect studio earphones grade quality but, these earphones pack a serious punch for the price they sell for. They're available in four colors and there's also a wireless version of these earphones.

boAt BassHeads 152

2 / 10 The Basshead series of boAt is one of the most selling series on both Amazon and Flipkart. The reason for that is, its earphones are priced very aggressively and the build is also very sturdy. These earphones also come with a mic and a multi-function button. The cable is braided which makes these earphones extra durable. For a price of Rs 499, you cannot expect the sound to be amazing. These earphones are meant for content consumption.

Redmi Earphones (Hi-Res Certified)

3 / 10 The main selling point of these earphones is, the cost a mere Rs 399 and Xiaomi has managed to get them Hi-Res ceritified which is mind blowing. For starters, Hi-Res essentially means, audio above 320kbps will sound rich and detailed. The earphones come with a gold plated, L-shaped 3.5mm jack, an in-line microphone with a multi-function button, and a tangle-free cable.

Energy Sistem Urban 3

4 / 10 Energy Sistem before is a European brand manufacturing audio products since 1994. The Energy Sistem Urban 3 come with an in-line microphone and a multi-function button. The drivers are made of Neodymium and the company claims the earphones deliver powerful bass. The headphone jack is gold plated and the outer shell is made of metal. At a price of Rs 499, these earphones are one of the best value for money offerings currently.

boAt Bassheads 242

5 / 10 The Bassheads 242 are yet another funky-looking earphones from boAt. They boast a 10mm driver and the company has managed to throw in IPX4 water resistance rating. There are six colors to choose from. boAt has also thrown in a free carry pouch which is nice. Overall, it's a really good earphone for media consumption and for the price.

Realme Buds 2

6 / 10 The Realme Buds 2 are the best sounding earphones under Rs 599 and offer amazing value for money in that price segment. The cable is braided and is excellent. There's an in-line microphone with volume and a main button and the quality of the same is really good. The sound quality for the price is also excellent.

Ant Audio W56

7 / 10 Ant audio has been selling audio gear for both casual listening and gaming from over the past few years. Coming at Rs 599, yes the Ant audio W56 much like the Realme Buds 2 are pricey to be called 'Budget earphones.' Going by the reviews, don't expect these to sound as good as Realme Buds 2 as they're filled with too much bass. Users have reported that they sound so bass heavy that they lose out on a lot of clarity and sound muddy. They come with an in-line microphone and a metal shell housing 9mm drivers. Overall, these earphones are still good for media consumption but we suggest you keep this option as your last resort in case the Realme Buds 2 are out of stock.

JBL C100SI

8 / 10 C100SI from JBL are one of the cheapest earphones from JBL that sound excellent for the price of Rs 699 as you'd expect from JBL. They also come with a multi-function button and a mic. JBL's audio signature has been one of the best in the industry since decades and these earphones will not fail to disappoint you in both sound quality and comfort.

Sennheiser CX 180 Street II

9 / 10 We're pretty sure you've heard of Sennheiser before. It's a really old brand that makes amazing audio gear for both audiophiles and non-audiophiles and the CX 180 is no exception. Going by the reviews, the sound is crystal clear, bass is on point and the vocals sound crisp. Unfortunately, these do not ship with a Microphone. For an asking price of Rs 799, these will surely not disappoint you.

Bayerdynamic Beat BYRD