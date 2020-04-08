Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is a government telecom and is one of the oldest in India. It has services ranging from broadband to cellular. It's trusted by most because of its good coverage and affordable prices. If you are looking for the best-prepaid plan for your BSNL mobile connection, our list will help make the right choice based on your needs
BSNL: Rs 187 Prepaid Plan, Validity 28 days
This plan offers unlimited calls to any network (250min/day) including MTNL+ Unlimited data with reduced speed to 80kbps after 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day
BSNL: Rs 247 prepaid Plan, Validity 30 Days
This plan offers unlimited free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai(The FUP condition of customer using more than 250 outgoing minutes(Local+STD+roaming onnet and offnet) as per Unlimited recharge benefits in a day will be charged at base plan tariff after consumption of 250 minutes for the rest of the day till midnight 00.00hrs) + Unlimited data with speed reduced to 80kbps after 3Gb/day +Free 100SMS/day.
BSNL: Rs 298 Prepaid Plan, Validity 54 days
This recharge offers Unlimited voice (HPLMN/National roaming incl.Mumbai and Delhi)+ Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 1GB/day+100 SMS/day + EROS NOW Entertainment Services.
BSNL: Rs 143 Prepaid Plan, Validity 30 days
This plan offers 500 Mins of call to any net + 100 SMS + 2GB and all call @10p/Min after free minutes.
BSNL: Rs 97 Prepaid Plan, Validity 18 days
This plan offers 250 minutes/day free Local/STD/ roaming calls incl. Mumbai and Delhi + U/L data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2.0GB/day + 100SMS/day + Lokdhun Content.
BSNL: 551 Prepaid Plan, Validity 90 days
This plan offers Unlimited Data 5GB/Day and speed restricted to 80kbps after 5GB/day in FUP + PRBT (Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change).
BSNL: Rs 499 Prepaid Plan, Validity 90 days
This plan offers Unlimited voice(local/STD) (On-net/Off-net) in Home LSA and National roaming (including Delhi and Mumbai) + 1GB Data/day + 100 SMS/day + Cricket PRBT long with Cricket SMS Alerts + Free PRBT with Unlimited song change.
BSNL: Rs 198 Prepaid Plan, Validity 54 days
This plan offers 2GB/day + free PRBT (Personalized ring back tone)
BSNL: Rs 1,098 Prepaid Plan, Validity 84 days
This data plan offers Unlimited Data without any speed restriction + Unlimited Voice Calls in Home LSA + National Roaming + 100 SMS/day + PRBT (Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change)
BSNL: Rs 1,212 Prepaid Plan, Validity 365 days
This data plan offers 500 GB of data