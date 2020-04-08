Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

BSNL: Rs 187 Prepaid Plan, Validity 28 days

1 / 10 This plan offers unlimited calls to any network (250min/day) including MTNL+ Unlimited data with reduced speed to 80kbps after 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day

BSNL: Rs 247 prepaid Plan, Validity 30 Days

2 / 10 This plan offers unlimited free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai(The FUP condition of customer using more than 250 outgoing minutes(Local+STD+roaming onnet and offnet) as per Unlimited recharge benefits in a day will be charged at base plan tariff after consumption of 250 minutes for the rest of the day till midnight 00.00hrs) + Unlimited data with speed reduced to 80kbps after 3Gb/day +Free 100SMS/day.

BSNL: Rs 298 Prepaid Plan, Validity 54 days

3 / 10 This recharge offers Unlimited voice (HPLMN/National roaming incl.Mumbai and Delhi)+ Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 1GB/day+100 SMS/day + EROS NOW Entertainment Services.

BSNL: Rs 143 Prepaid Plan, Validity 30 days

4 / 10 This plan offers 500 Mins of call to any net + 100 SMS + 2GB and all call @10p/Min after free minutes.

BSNL: Rs 97 Prepaid Plan, Validity 18 days

5 / 10 This plan offers 250 minutes/day free Local/STD/ roaming calls incl. Mumbai and Delhi + U/L data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2.0GB/day + 100SMS/day + Lokdhun Content.

BSNL: 551 Prepaid Plan, Validity 90 days

6 / 10 This plan offers Unlimited Data 5GB/Day and speed restricted to 80kbps after 5GB/day in FUP + PRBT (Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change).

BSNL: Rs 499 Prepaid Plan, Validity 90 days

7 / 10 This plan offers Unlimited voice(local/STD) (On-net/Off-net) in Home LSA and National roaming (including Delhi and Mumbai) + 1GB Data/day + 100 SMS/day + Cricket PRBT long with Cricket SMS Alerts + Free PRBT with Unlimited song change.

BSNL: Rs 198 Prepaid Plan, Validity 54 days

8 / 10 This plan offers 2GB/day + free PRBT (Personalized ring back tone)

BSNL: Rs 1,098 Prepaid Plan, Validity 84 days

9 / 10 This data plan offers Unlimited Data without any speed restriction + Unlimited Voice Calls in Home LSA + National Roaming + 100 SMS/day + PRBT (Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change)

BSNL: Rs 1,212 Prepaid Plan, Validity 365 days