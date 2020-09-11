Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Galaxy M01 Core

1 / 10 The phone comes with a 5.30-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1480 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core runs Android 10 Go Edition and is powered by a 3000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core on the rear packs 8-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The device packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card with a dedicated slot. The price for 1GB/16GB version is Rs 5499 and 2GB/32GB is Rs 6499.

Galaxy J2 Core

2 / 10 The Galaxy J2 Core has a small 5-inch display sporting qHD (540x960 pixels) resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 7570 SoC and has 1GB of RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage. It has an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a 2600mAh removable battery. It runs on Android Oreo (8.0) Go Edition. The device is priced at Rs 6299 and is available in Blue, Black and Gold Colours.

Lava Z41

3 / 10 The phone comes with a 5.00-inch display with a resolution of 480x854 pixels at a pixel density of 197 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The device is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832E processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Lava Z41 runs Android Pie (Go Edition) and is powered by a 2500mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Lava Z41 on the rear packs a 5-megapixel camera. It sports a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Lava Z41 runs Star OS V5.0 lite based on Android Pie (Go Edition). It is priced at Rs 4199 and is available in Midnight Blue color.

Lava Z40

4 / 10 Lava Z40 smartphone was launched in March 2019. The phone comes with a 4.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 400x800 pixels at a pixel density of 223 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Lava Z40 is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM paired with 8GB of Storage. The Lava Z40 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and is powered by a 2250mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Lava Z40 on the rear has a single 2-megapixel camera with flash. It has a 2-megapixel camera on the front. It is available in 2 colors which are black and gold, and is available for Rs 3499.

Tecno Spark Go 2020

5 / 10 The phone comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Tecno Spark Go 2020 is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. The device runs on HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 on the rear packs a 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies The device is available in 2 colors which are Aqua Blue and Ice Jadite and sells for Rs 6499.

Nokia 1

6 / 10 The Nokia 1 has a 4.5 inch screen with IPS LCD display and a resolution of 480 x 854 at 218 ppi. The Smartphone is powered by 1.1 GHz Quad core Mediatek MT6737M Processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 128 GB via a microSD card. The phone has a 2150mAh battery and runs on Stock Android Pie Go Edition. The device is priced at Rs 4800 and is available in 2 colours which are Warm Red and Dark Blue.

Nokia 2.1

7 / 10 The phone has with a 5.50-inch display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Nokia 2.1 on the rear has an 8-megapixel camera and has a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Nokia 2.1 runs Android 10 Go Edition and is powered by a 4000mAh battery. The device is available in 3 colours which are blue/silver, blue/copper and Grey/Silver. It is currently selling for Rs 7712.

Karbonn Vue 1

8 / 10 The smartphone comes with a 5.34-inch display IPS type screen, resolution of 480 x 960 pixels at 24 bit. Karbonn Vue 1 is backed by 2300 mAh, Li-Ion battery. The phone packs 1 GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage that can be increased up to 64GB via a microSD card. The device has a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone is priced at Rs 5889 and is available in 3 colours which are Black, Blue and Champagne Gold.

Itel A25

9 / 10 Itel A25 is equipped with a 5.0-inch HD IPS display with 450 nits Brighter Screen. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it is backed up by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot. For optics, the phone is loaded with a single rear camera of 5-megapixel with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A25 is equipped with 2-megapixel shooter with soft flash. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is available in Gradiation Blue colour and is priced at Rs 4999.

Tecno Spark 6 Air