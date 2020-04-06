Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Airtel has some great prepaid plans and a plan for everyone's need. Bharti Airtel is one of the biggest telecom companies in India. Its 4G and 3G coverage are spread throughout the country. The company has a plethora of prepaid plans which give you the facilities you need with the option of being easily changeable. Here are the top 10 prepaid plans that you can recharge right now. The plans are in line with the Delhi NCR region but the price difference is about Rs10-Rs15
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 249
Rs 249 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 1.5 GB data and 100 SMS. The plan is active for 28 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 349
Rs 349 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited calls on any network, 2GB data/Day and 100 SMS/Day. It also offers Amazon Prime subscription as well.
The plan has a validity of 28 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 379
The Rs 379 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, 6GB data & 900 SMS. The data is not given on a per-day basis. The plan has a validity of 84 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 337
Rs 337 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 3GB data and 100 SMS. Its validity is 28 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 399
Rs 399 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 1.5GB data and 100 SMS. The plan has a validity of 56 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 449
Rs 449 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 2GB data and 100 SMS. The pack is valid for 56 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 698
In Rs 698 prepaid plan from Airtel, you can enjoy unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 2GB data and 100 SMS. The pack is valid for 84 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 558
Rs 558 Pre-paid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 3GB data and 100 SMS. It has validity for 56 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 98
Rs 98 prepaid plan from Airtel is a stand-alone data top-up of 6GB for 28 days.
Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 48
Rs 48 prepaid plan from Airtel is a stand-alone data top-up of 3GB data for 28 days.