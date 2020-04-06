Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 249

1 / 10 Rs 249 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 1.5 GB data and 100 SMS. The plan is active for 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 349

2 / 10 Rs 349 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited calls on any network, 2GB data/Day and 100 SMS/Day. It also offers Amazon Prime subscription as well. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 379

3 / 10 The Rs 379 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, 6GB data & 900 SMS. The data is not given on a per-day basis. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 337

4 / 10 Rs 337 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 3GB data and 100 SMS. Its validity is 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 399

5 / 10 Rs 399 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 1.5GB data and 100 SMS. The plan has a validity of 56 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 449

6 / 10 Rs 449 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 2GB data and 100 SMS. The pack is valid for 56 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 698

7 / 10 In Rs 698 prepaid plan from Airtel, you can enjoy unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 2GB data and 100 SMS. The pack is valid for 84 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 558

8 / 10 Rs 558 Pre-paid plan from Airtel offers unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls on any network, daily 3GB data and 100 SMS. It has validity for 56 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 98

9 / 10 Rs 98 prepaid plan from Airtel is a stand-alone data top-up of 6GB for 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 48