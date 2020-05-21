Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Processor

1 / 8 It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22.

Tecno Spark 5: Price and Availability

2 / 8 Tecno Spark 5 smartphone has been lauched for Rs 7,999. It is primarily targeted at offline buyers, but due to the current situation will be available on Amazon from May 22

Tecno Spark 5: Display

3 / 8 Tecno Spark 5 has a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

Tecno Spark 5: Rear Camera

4 / 8 TheTecno Spark 5 on the rear packs a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and AI camera.

Tecno Spark 5: RAM and Internal memory

5 / 8 It has 2GB of RAM and 64 GB Internal Memory which can be expanded via microSD card

Tecno Spark 5: Battery

6 / 8 It has a 5000 mAh battery and MicroUSB port.

Tecno Spark 5: Design

7 / 8 It has a dual-tone coloured back panel which is made of plastic. It is a bit slippery, but that can be taken care of by silicon case.

Tecno Spark 5: Front Camera