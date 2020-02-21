Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Price and Availability

1 / 10 The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and the company is offering a free wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499 with the smartphone. The phone will be available for purchase from key retail stores starting from February 25.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Display

2 / 10 The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness and 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Design

3 / 10 The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes loaded with a flossy finish at the back panel, while the front, comes with a full-screen display. The smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White colour options.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Rear Camera

4 / 10 The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens that is supported by DSP chip.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Pop-up selfie camera

5 / 10 The major highlight of the smartphone is the new pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up selfie mechanism is loaded with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Hardware

6 / 10 The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Software

7 / 10 The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Battery

8 / 10 The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Connectivity options

9 / 10 On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Security