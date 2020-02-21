Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Tecno has finally announced the launch of its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. Dubbed as Tecno Camon 15 Pro, the smartphone comes loaded with some interesting camera specifications along with full-screen display and more. So, here's everything you need to know about the latest Tecno Camon 15 Pro.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Price and Availability
The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and the company is offering a free wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499 with the smartphone. The phone will be available for purchase from key retail stores starting from February 25.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Display
The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness and 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Design
The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes loaded with a flossy finish at the back panel, while the front, comes with a full-screen display. The smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White colour options.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Rear Camera
The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens that is supported by DSP chip.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Pop-up selfie camera
The major highlight of the smartphone is the new pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up selfie mechanism is loaded with a 32-megapixel shooter.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Hardware
The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Software
The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Battery
The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Connectivity options
On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.
Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Security
The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock feature.