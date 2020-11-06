Tech products for less than Rs 500

Mobspy 3.5mm clip microphone

1 / 10 Mobspy 3.5mm clip microphone is small microphone that can be attached with your phone with the help of 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also connect it with other devices such as laptops, DSLRs, etc. If you are a person who is thinking of starting your career as a YouTube creator, this can be a basic necessity, available on Flipkart with a price of Rs 143.

Wireless Handheld Bluetooth Mic with Speaker

2 / 10 The JD WS-858 wireless handheld Bluetooth Mic with speaker comes with features like Karaoke, Audio recording and also acts as a Bluetooth speaker. It can connect to your phone with the help of a 3.5mm headphone jack. The mic is available on Flipkart for Rs 380

BoAt Bassheads 100

3 / 10 If you are in the market for some cheap but good earphones, you can go ahead and buy the boAt bassheads from boAt's own website at Rs 399 or for Rs 369 from Paytm Mall. The earphones provide great music quality and also have an in-line microphone.

SanDisk Ultra 16GB Pendrive

4 / 10 Storage devices have become a necessity these days and for some extra storage, you can buy the SanDisk ultra 16GB pendrive for Rs 339 from Paytm Mall and for Rs 309 on Amazon. The pendrive has read speeds of uptp 100MB/s with support for USB 3.0. It also comes with 128-bit AES encryption software.

Portronics POR-228 1.2m lightning cable

5 / 10 If you are an iPhone user and have damaged or lost the stock cable that came with the charger, or if you are looking to buy a new one for your iPhone 12 as Apple doesn't include a Type-A to Type-C cable in the box anymore, this cable should be your choice. Available for Rs 199 on Amazon, the length of the cable is 1.2m and is made of TPE material which means good durability. It has both charging and sync functions.

Armilo Magnetic Charging Cable

6 / 10 Another useful cable if you carry a variety of devices with you, can be the Armilo Magnetic Charging Cable. As different products have different Charging ports, it is difficult to carry separate cables for all of them. With this Armilo Cable, you just have to carry a single cable and you can change the tip of the cable with the help of magnets to any type of port, including Type-C, Micro-USB, and lightning port for iPhones. The cable is available on Amazon for Rs 499

Sandisk 32GB Class 10 Micro-SD Card

7 / 10 Micro-SD cards can be really useful for those of you who have phones with low storage but have memory expansion support. This SanDisk 32GB class 10 Micro-SD card is available to purchase on Paytm Mall for Rs 379.

QUXXA Bluetooth Speaker

8 / 10 While this Bluetooth speaker might not be able to compete with those that are priced above Rs 1000, it can definitely get the job done for some casual listening. The Bluetooth speaker is available on Paytm Mall for Rs 339.

Freckle AK16 Game Controller with Free earphone pouch

9 / 10 If you are a mobile gamer and are looking for some extra help for your fingers while playing Call Of Duty or some other shooter game, this game controller by Freckle attaches to your phone and can help you hold and play with your device in a much more comfortable way. The company is also giving a free earphone pouch which is a good add-on. The controller is available on Paytm Mall for Rs 299.

IMMUTABLE 10-inch LED Ring Light with Phone holder