Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Price and Availability

1 / 9 Sony WH-CH710N are priced at Rs 9,990. It can be purchased via Sony retail stores along with major electronic stores and online commerce websites. It comes in two colours - black and blue.

Design

2 / 9 Adjustable metal slider and soft oval-shaped earpads making long listening even more comfortable. Oval-shaped earpads and swivel fold design earcups that make it easy to pack them in bags.

Audio

3 / 9 The 30-mm drivers achieve a pure, clear sound even with light and comfortable headphones, ideal for reproducing a range of frequencies, from low beats to high vocals.

Battery

4 / 9 They promise to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life. Plus, with quick charging, you get 60 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Charging

5 / 9 USB Type-C Charging - There is recharging technology with USB Type-C charging.

Bluetooth connectivity

6 / 9 The headphone features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Hands-free calling

7 / 9 There is also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. They also come with built-in Google Assistant which allows you to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts.

Ambient Sound

8 / 9 Ambient Sound mode puts you in complete control of your listening experience. Switch it on, and you'll be able to listen to your music, while still hearing the essential everyday sounds that keep you safe, like traffic noise and transport announcements.

Noise Cancelling function