Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Price and Availability

1 / 11 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09,999 and it will be available for pre-orders starting from February 21. The phone will go on sale starting from February 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Design

2 / 11 The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a vertical folding mechanism. It features Hideaway Hinge that is backed by dual CAM mechanism, which provides a range of angles like a laptop screen. The phone will be offered in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Flex Mode

3 / 11 The Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip helps enhance user experience. The company claims that when the display is free-standing, it automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so that one can easily view content or videos on the top half of the display and control them on the bottom half.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Display

4 / 11 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Hardware

5 / 11 The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Software

6 / 11 On the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system with company's custom OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Rear Camera

7 / 11 On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Battery

8 / 11 The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Front Camera

9 / 11 For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Security

10 / 11 For security, it comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also acts as power/off button. The phone comes face unlock feature along with Samsung Knox security.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Connectivity