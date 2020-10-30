Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Outdoor Shot

1 / 7 The first shot is the outdoor shot under the direct sunlight. While I was expecting the same, the final picture came out to be really good during our review of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's camera With good dynamic range, the device brought out the natural colours of buildings, the trees, all while keeping the sharpness of the photo intact. Even if we zoomed in the picture, minor details such as the leaves on the trees and bushes were clearly visible. It is really a pleasant experience clicking photos with S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Wide-angle Shot

2 / 7 The Galaxy S20 FE has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view. Most of the wide-angle cameras in smartphones produce a picture with a colour shift and missing details when compared to the normal photo. But this wasn't the case with S20 FE. I couldn't notice any major colour shift. The wide angle camera does miss out on minor details and a there's a noticeable fish-eye effect but that isn't a major issue because even then, the overall end result came out to be really nice. I would also like to appreciate the super wide field of view because the main sensor already has a 123-degree FOV and this is even wider. It can capture a lot in a single picture which is a great plus point.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Portrait shot

3 / 7 The 8MP telephoto sensor on the rear of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE produced some good portrait shots with a great boken effect as you can see in the picture above. When zoomed in, you can even see the dirt particles clearly on the camera sensor which is great. The edge detection was super and again, with a great bokeh effect, the final picture looked amazing.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Low-lighting

4 / 7 Take a look at the shot above, taken indoors under low-lighting conditions using Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. When zoomed-in, the picture does look a bit soft at first but the device didn't miss out on details. The colours in the background also looked good with decent edge detection and bokeh.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Artificial Lighting

5 / 7 Under artificial lighting, I did notice some inconsistency in the shots taken by Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. While some shots came out to be really nice with good colours and detailing, some others were a bit dull and even had different colours than in the picture above.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Selfies

6 / 7 Selfies matter a lot to people these days and the Galaxy S20 FE takes care of the selfies with the help of a 32MP shooter. As always, megapixels don't matter in today's era. There is more emphasis on improving the software to produce good shots. The selfies on the phone were decent at most. They were a bit soft and even though I had thoroughly checked that the beauty mode is OFF, the pictures came out to be a bit more smoothened than normal. The colours were good but the sharpness and details are a matter of concern.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Night Mode Shot