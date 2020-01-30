Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung recently launched the Lite version of the Galaxy Note 10 series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone retains most of the features found in the flagship Note series including the support of S Pen and more. So, here are 12 things you should know about the latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Price and Availability
The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from today at 2:00 PM and it will go on sale from February 03, 2020. The smartphone will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung online website.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Design
The smartphone comes with a tall design language. The phone is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. The smartphone also comes with a gradient finish at the back panel and punch-hole design at the front.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: S Pen
Samsung has introduced S Pen support with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It features almost all the features, which is available in the flagship Galaxy Note 10 series. This include screen-off memo, smart selection and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Front Camera
For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a punch-hole design.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Rear Camera
It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Battery
The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Hardware
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Software
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with the company's own custom user interface, OneUI 2.0.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Security
In terms of security, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features Knox security along with in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Connectivity option
On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Competition
As for the competition is concerned, the smartphone will have a tough competing with the OnePlus 7t Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z and more.