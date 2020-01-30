Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Price and Availability

1 / 12 The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.



The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from today at 2:00 PM and it will go on sale from February 03, 2020. The smartphone will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung online website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Design

2 / 12 The smartphone comes with a tall design language. The phone is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. The smartphone also comes with a gradient finish at the back panel and punch-hole design at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Display

3 / 12 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: S Pen

4 / 12 Samsung has introduced S Pen support with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It features almost all the features, which is available in the flagship Galaxy Note 10 series. This include screen-off memo, smart selection and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Front Camera

5 / 12 For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a punch-hole design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Rear Camera

6 / 12 It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Battery

7 / 12 The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Hardware

8 / 12 The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Software

9 / 12 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with the company's own custom user interface, OneUI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Security

10 / 12 In terms of security, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features Knox security along with in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Connectivity option

11 / 12 On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

