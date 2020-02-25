Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Samsung has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M31. The smartphone comes with a powerful battery backup along with a sleek design language and interesting set of features. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy M31.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Price and Availability
Samsung Galaxy M31: Design
The smartphone comes with a premium design language. The back panel is loaded with a quad-camera setup and front features a waterdrop design. The smartphone is available in two colour options Black and Blue.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Display
Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Hardware
The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Cameras
Samsung Galaxy M31 features quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Software
On the software front, it is loaded with Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Battery
The smartphone's major highlight is the battery. The Galaxy M31 is loaded with a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.
Samsung Galaxy M31: Competition
As for the competition is concerned, the phone will face a stiff competition with the likes of Realme X2, Poco X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.