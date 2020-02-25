Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the M-series, the Galaxy M31. The smartphone is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Here's everything you need to know about the cameras of Galaxy M31.
Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?
By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : Tuesday, February, 25 2020
