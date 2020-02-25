  • 17:34 Feb 25, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : Tuesday, February, 25 2020

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the M-series, the Galaxy M31. The smartphone is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Here's everything you need to know about the cameras of Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Wide Angle

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Normal

Samsung Galaxy M31 Front Camera: Daylight, Selfie

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Landscape

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Normal

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Wide Angle

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Close Up

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Daylight, Macro

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Low Light, Normal

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Low Light, Wide Angle

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Low Light, Normal

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Low Light, Wide Angle

Samsung Galaxy M31 Rear Camera: Low Light, Night Mode

