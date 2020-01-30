Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A51. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and specifications seems to be decent. So, here are the things that you should know about the latest Samsung Galaxy A51.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Price and Availability
The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 and it will be available for purchase starting from January 31. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-store and leading online portals across the country.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Design
The smartphone comes loaded with a sleek design language. It is available in different colour options including Blue, White and Black Prism Crush.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Display
The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Front Camera
The smatphone is loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and it comes with a punch-hole design at the top-centre position.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Rear Camera
Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Hardware
Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Security
For security, the company has added an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Battery
The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Software
The phone runs on Android 10 with company's custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Connectivity options
On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Other features
The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes loaded with three interesting features including intelligent global search feature and more.
Samsung Galaxy A51: Competition
As for the competition is concerned, the phone will be put against Vivo V17 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro and more.