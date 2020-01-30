  • 13:46 Jan 30, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : Thursday, January, 30 2020

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A51. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and specifications seems to be decent. So, here are the things that you should know about the latest Samsung Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Price and Availability

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 and it will be available for purchase starting from January 31. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-store and leading online portals across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Design

The smartphone comes loaded with a sleek design language. It is available in different colour options including Blue, White and Black Prism Crush.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Front Camera

The smatphone is loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and it comes with a punch-hole design at the top-centre position.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Rear Camera

Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Hardware

Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Security

For security, the company has added an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Battery

The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Software

The phone runs on Android 10 with company's custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Connectivity options

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Other features

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes loaded with three interesting features including intelligent global search feature and more.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Competition

As for the competition is concerned, the phone will be put against Vivo V17 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro and more.

