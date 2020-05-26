Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Redmi Earbuds S same as AirDots S

1 / 7 Redmi Buds S is a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots S, which was launched in China in April.

Redmi Earbuds S: Dimensions

2 / 7 The dimension of headphones is 26.65 x 16.4 x 21.6mm while the dimension of the case is 62 x 40 x 27.2mm. Each headset weighs about 4.1 grams and the case weighs 35.4 grams.

Redmi Earbuds S: Featrures

3 / 7 Redmi Earbuds S come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output and they are rated IPX4, making them water-resistant. The earphones come with low-latency mode, which allows smoother transmission of sound from the phone to the earbuds with reduced delay. It comes with support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Redmi Earbuds S: Chipset

4 / 7 Redmi Earbuds S comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip.

Redmi Earbuds S: Battery

5 / 7 40mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup.

Redmi Earbuds S: Design

6 / 7 Case of the Redmi Earbuds S has a curved rectangle design with a matte black finish. Redmi branding is on the top of the case and in the side panel hosts a MicroUSB port. Overall, the case looks bit bulky but is light weighted and easy to carry.

Redmi Earbuds S: price and availability