Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

1 / 10 he phone comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting from today evening on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Display

2 / 10 Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Design

3 / 10 The smartphon comes loaded with a premium design language. The phone is available in two colour options including Moss Green and Rust Red. The front panel comes with a dual punch-hole design, while the back panel is loaded with a glass finish, which looks attractive and sturdy when you hold in hand.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Rear Camera

4 / 10 The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Front Camera

5 / 10 The Realme X50 Pro is loded with a dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and a 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Hardware

6 / 10 Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in India that is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 12GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Battery

7 / 10 The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is a first from the brand comes with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Software

8 / 10 On the software front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI, which is based on Android 10 operating system.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Security

9 / 10 For security, the smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Competition