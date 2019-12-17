Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme X2, in India. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup along with lates Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Realme X2.
Realme X2: Price and Availability
Realme X2 is available in three models. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs . The 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option is priced at Rs , while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart.
Realme X2: Design
The smartphone comes with a similar design language as compared to the Realme XT. The phone is available in three colour options Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue.