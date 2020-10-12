Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Daylight Shot

1 / 7 Most of the people when have to click a photo, need to just point and shoot quickly so they don't miss the shot. So reaching till the camera application was smooth and fast. But what about the quality? Talking about the same, the quality in daylight shots was good. I wouldn't say there was too much detail, but it was average. The colours on the other hand looked good and natural. The pictures did look soft when zoomed in, as I said the detailing is average, but the picture overall looked nice if you don't dive in deep. There's also a dedicated 48MP mode as the device has a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, but that won't change things much for you. The pictures looked identical even in that mode.

Zoomed Picture

2 / 7 When I zoomed in at 2x, the pictures looked okay with good colours and the same sharpness and detailing as the normal one. But at 5x zoom, the colours totally faded and no detail was to be found in the picture, which I had expected already.

Wide-angle Picture

3 / 7 The phone has an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter with f/2.3 apertur. Switching to the wide-angle camera, there is a noticeable drop in quality and a major shift in colours to the warmer side. While the wide-angle photos lacked detail, there was also a colour shift where the picture came out to be a bit warm rather than the natural colours we saw with the main sensor.

Artificial Lighting Conditions

4 / 7 Under the artificial lighting conditions, the device started to struggle a bit with the colours and the sharpness and the overall detailing of the picture went down even further. The device even struggled to focus on the object on which I wanted it to, as I had to keep clicking on the screen 2-3 times for it to focus. When the device successfully focused, it also loses it pretty soon so you'll have to be quick when clicking photos in artificial lighting. But to conclude, I wouldn't recommend you to click photos with it unless it is really important.

Macro Mode

5 / 7 There's a 2MP macro lens on the back of the camera which helps you with the close-up shots of any object. A major issue I noticed with Macro shots is the ability of the device to focus which plays a major role in Macro shots. Even though I tried it multiple times, the device just failed to focus on the subject in artificial lighting. While in daylight, it was able to focus pretty quickly but the detailing was again pretty average.

Selfies

6 / 7 The selfies are handled by a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front. The selfies also lacked the sharpness but the background blur and colours in the selfie were pretty accurate and looked good overall. I would say the device clicks decent selfies which can be used to post on Instagram or Facebook.

Night Mode Picture