Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Realme Narzo 10A: Price and Availability

1 / 9 The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10A: Design

2 / 9 Realme Narzo 10A comes with a plastic build and it features a triple-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a big Realme branding at the back panel, which looks interesting. The phone is available in two colour options including So White and So Blue.

Realme Narzo 10A: Display

3 / 9 Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent and it is loaded with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme Narzo 10A: Hardware

4 / 9 On the hardware front, the Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Realme Narzo 10A: Software

5 / 9 Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 operating system, which is based on Realme UI. The user interface comes with host of interesting features like dual mode music share through which one can listen to audio using Bluetooth and wired headphones at the same time.

Realme Narzo 10A: Rear Camera

6 / 9 The smartphone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and Portrait mode along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme Narzo 10A: Selfie

7 / 9 For the front, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme Narzo 10A: Battery

8 / 9 Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with OTG reverse charging technology. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies.

Realme Narzo 10A: Connectivity and Security