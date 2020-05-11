Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10: Price and Availability

1 / 10 The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10: Design

2 / 10 Realme Narzo is inspired by the Naoto Fukasawa design of the Realme X. The smartphone is available in two colour options That White and That Green colour option.

Realme Narzo 10: Display

3 / 10 Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 89.8 per cent screen to body ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme Narzo 10: Hardware

4 / 10 On the hardware front, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10: Software

5 / 10 The Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 operating system, which is based on Realme UI.

Realme Narzo 10: Rear Camera

6 / 10 Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Quad Bayer’s 4-in-1 pixel binning, f/1.8 aperture,; 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree Field of View, f/2.25 aperture and 5_ lens, 2-megapixel B&W Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm macro photography. f/2.4 aperture.

Realme Narzo 10: Front Camera

7 / 10 For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with /2.0 aperture and 80-degree FoV.

Realme Narzo 10: Security

8 / 10 The smartphone is loaded with a face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with personal information protection feature that basically provides empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information.

Realme Narzo 10: Battery

9 / 10 Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with 18W Quick Charge support. The phone comes with USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 10: Connectivity options