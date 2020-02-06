Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Realme has today announced its latest Realme C3 smartphone in India. The latest budget-centric smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it is the first to feature MediaTek Helio G70 processor. So, without wasting much time, here's everything you need to know about Realme C3.
Realme C3: Price and Availability
The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 8,999.
Realme C3: Design
The company has introduced new Sunrise design with the Realme C3, which it claims makes it easier to hold and prevents the back panel from scratches and fingerprints. It is available in two colour options, Frozen Blue and Blazing Red.
Realme C3: Display
The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Realme C3: Rear Camera
Realme C3 is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear pane. The setup comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Realme C3: Hardware
This is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time.
Realme C3: Battery
The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support.
Realme C3: Software
The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. It comes with some interesting features like system-wide dark mode, three finger screenshot and more.
Realme C3: Front Camera
For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.
Realme C3: Security
In terms of security, there is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.
Realme C3: Other Features
The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
Realme C3: Competition
For this price point, the smartphone will compete with Redmi 8, Infinix S5, Tecno Camon 12 Air and more.
Realme C3: Connectivity options
On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, A-GPS, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, accelerometer, OTG and micro USB port.