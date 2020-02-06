Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Realme C3: Price and Availability

1 / 12 The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 8,999.

Realme C3: Design

2 / 12 The company has introduced new Sunrise design with the Realme C3, which it claims makes it easier to hold and prevents the back panel from scratches and fingerprints. It is available in two colour options, Frozen Blue and Blazing Red.

Realme C3: Display

3 / 12 The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme C3: Rear Camera

4 / 12 Realme C3 is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear pane. The setup comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme C3: Hardware

5 / 12 This is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time.

Realme C3: Battery

6 / 12 The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support.

Realme C3: Software

7 / 12 The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. It comes with some interesting features like system-wide dark mode, three finger screenshot and more.

Realme C3: Front Camera

8 / 12 For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.

Realme C3: Security

9 / 12 In terms of security, there is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.

Realme C3: Other Features

10 / 12 The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

Realme C3: Competition

11 / 12 For this price point, the smartphone will compete with Redmi 8, Infinix S5, Tecno Camon 12 Air and more.

Realme C3: Connectivity options