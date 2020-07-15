Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme C11: Price and Availability

1 / 9 Realme C11 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from July 22, 2020, at 12:00 PM.

Realme C11: Design

2 / 9 The Realme C11 comes loaded with a plastic finish at the back panel and it is available in two colour options including Rich Green and Rich Grey. The smartphone comes with geometric design that make different patterns when light falls on it. The Realme C11 also comes with big Realme branding at the back panel along with a dual-camera setup.

Realme C11: Display

3 / 9 Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The company has also added an Eye Protection Mode that helps to limit harmful blue light.

Realme C11: Hardware

4 / 9 Realme C11 is the world’s first smartphone that is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The chipset comes with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Realme C11: Software

5 / 9 The Realme C11 runs on Android 10 operating system with the company's own Realme UI. The new launcher is clutter-free and follows a simple yet powerful design language. The Realme UI supports four different styles of icon pack – default, material, pebbles and custom.

Realme C11: Rear Camera

6 / 9 On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It offers 4X zoom, fast PDAF focus, chroma boost mode, HDR mode, Super Nightscape Mode, Slo-mo video and 1080p video recording.

Realme C11: Front Camera

7 / 9 For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C11: Battery

8 / 9 Realme C11 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 40 days of standby time. The company claims it offers 31.9 hours of calling, 26.1 hours of movies and 12.1 hours of gaming. It also supports reverse charging.

Realme C11: Other Features