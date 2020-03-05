Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6: Display

1 / 8 The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme 6: Design

2 / 8 The Realme 6 is available in two different colour options including Comet Blue and Comet White. The front comes loaded with a single punch-hole design with minimal side bezels around the edge. The back panel is loaded with a quad-camera setup aligned in a vertical position.

Realme 6: Rear Camera

3 / 8 The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme 6: Hardware

4 / 8 On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Realme 6: Software

5 / 8 In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it. The user interface comes loaded with a host of interesting features like the Dark Mode along with Smart Assistant and floating windows.

Realme 6: Battery

6 / 8 The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support with this one.

Realme 6: Security

7 / 8 In terms of security, the phone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature. Both the features work just fine in our initial testing.

Realme 6: Competition