Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Durgavati (Hindi): December 11

1 / 9 Durgavati will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and is a Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie that starred Anushka Shetty. Akshay Kumar is one of the producers on Durgavati. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Coolie No. 1 (Hindi): December 25

2 / 9 Coolie No. 1 will release on the OTT platform on December 25, making it the Christmas release. It is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy film of the same name starring Govinda an Karisma Kapoor. The film was initially supposed to release in May but was delayed due to the pandemic. Coolie No. 1 stars Varun in a double role with Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever amongst other

Chhalaang (Hindi): November 13

3 / 9 Chhalaang will release on November 13 on Prime Video. It was also slated to release earlier this year. It is a comedy movie directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Maara (Tamil): December 17

4 / 9 Maara will release on December 17. It is the official Tamil remake of Malayalam film, Charlie, which starred Duqluer Salmaan and Parvathy. The film stars R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. It is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films and directed by Dhilip Kumar (Kalki).

Halal Love Story (Malayalam): October 15

5 / 9 The Malayalam comedy film will release on October 15 It is directed by Zakariya Mohammed and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Soubin Shahir and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles.

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu): November 20

6 / 9 Middle Class Melodies will release on November 20. It stars Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. Middle Class Melodies has been produced by Bhavya Creations' Venigalla Ananda Prasad and directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil): October 30

7 / 9 Soorarai Pottru will release on October 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The film stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It is based on book “Simply Fly” written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada): October 29

8 / 9 Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja will release on October 29. The Karthik Saragur directorial stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar, and Vijay Chendoor. It is directed and written by Karthik Saragur and produced by Paramvah Studios, Pushkar Films, and Lost and Found Films.





Manne Number 13 (Kannada): November 19