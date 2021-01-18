Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Daylight Shot

1 / 6 The daylight shot from the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G came out to be impressive with natural colours. The overall quality of the image looks nice until you zoom in and find that there's a little bit less detail than what was expected.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Wide-angle Shot

2 / 6 The Wide-angle shot from the device was impressive as well. The detailing and sharpness was a bit less but the colours werw accurate and there wasn't any major colour shift when compared to the shot from the primary camera above.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Macro Shot

3 / 6 The Macro Shot from the 2MP macro lens was surprisingly very good with details and colours. You can see clearly the fingerprints and the dust particles on the back of the phone in the above shot and overall, the final image was really good.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Night Mode Shot

4 / 6 The Night Shots with night mode turned on made a big difference in the overall brightness of the picture. The camera sacrifices the details for the brightness of the picture but the sacrifice is kind of worth as the shot looks fine overall.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Selfies

5 / 6 Selfies were a bit on the average side because of less detail and kind of faded colours in the final picture. It did focus on my face but when zoomed in, the picture looks less sharpened and as said, misses out on details a bit.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Camera Review: Low-light shot