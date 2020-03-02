Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 32,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline platforms starting from March 6. The smartphone is available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

The front camera of Reno 3 Pro is equipped with a 44MP Main Camera and the 2MP Depth of Field Lens.

Through the main camera, Reno3 Pro can generate sub-pixel information with super-high image resolution and the multi-frame photos collected by the camera. With Optical-Flow Sub-pixel Registration, the camera can match and calibrate the sub-pixels on different frames to generate a low-pixel original image, with more information. And then, through sub-pixel interpolation, the original image with low pixels becomes a picture with high-resolution.

Reno3 Pro with 108MP Image optimizes most common user scenes especially under in bright light, such as the details of a building, or venation of leaves.