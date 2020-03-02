Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. The Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G support. The Indian Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be a 4G-only phone.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price and availability
The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 32,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline platforms starting from March 6. The smartphone is available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Display
Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.4" Super AMOLED Display with Dual Punch-hole.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Front Camera
The front camera of Reno 3 Pro is equipped with a 44MP Main Camera and the 2MP Depth of Field Lens.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Rear Camera
64MP Main Camera, 1/1.72” Sensor, F/1.8
13MP Telephoto Lens, 1/3.4” Sensor, F/2.4
8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens, 1/4” Sensor, 119.9°
2MP Mono Lens, 1/5” Sensor, 1.75um large pixels
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: RAm and Internal Memory
It has 8GB RAM+128GB/256GB internal memory.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Battery
Oppo Reno 3 Pro has 4025 mAh + 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Processor
Reno 3 pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: 108 MP Image
Through the main camera, Reno3 Pro can generate sub-pixel information with super-high image resolution and the multi-frame photos collected by the camera. With Optical-Flow Sub-pixel Registration, the camera can match and calibrate the sub-pixels on different frames to generate a low-pixel original image, with more information. And then, through sub-pixel interpolation, the original image with low pixels becomes a picture with high-resolution.
Reno3 Pro with 108MP Image optimizes most common user scenes especially under in bright light, such as the details of a building, or venation of leaves.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: SIM Slot and MicroSD Card
It had a triple card slot which can hold two nano SIMs and MicroSD Card.