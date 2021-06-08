iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Primary Shot

1 / 7 The primary sensor on the IQOO Z3 5G is doing a decent job as far as outdoor shots are concerned. Under brightly lit conditions, the camera doesn't struggle at all. As you can see in the picture above, the greens look saturated, and when zoomed in, the shots retain the details along with on-point sharpening and dynamic range.

Wide-angle Shot

2 / 7 The wide-angle shots from the 8-megapixel shooter aren't the most impressive but get the job done. There is a bit of colour shifting with a small amount of smudging when you zoom in. There wasn't much distortion at the edges. As far as colours are concerned, they did look over-saturated sometimes that stole away the natural tone, of course. We feel the HDR was a bit too overdone that made the shot look more fake than real.

Portrait Shot

3 / 7 Even though the iQOO Z3 5G doesn't have a dedicated depth sensor, the phone shoots portraits with accurate edge detection, and even the colours are managed impressively. Secondly, the portrait photos didn't lack details and sharpness, meaning you can definitely click some good looking portraits with this one, be it an object or a person. As you can take a look at the photo above, the phone focused on the exact leaf I wanted it to despite there being many of them. The amount of bokeh was also enough for the shot to look up to the mark.

Night Mode Shot

4 / 7 Most phones we have tested fail to impress under night conditions, but iQOO Z3 5G isn't one of them. The night mode on the iQOO Z3 5G is something worth giving a try if you are clicking photos under night conditions, as the mode not only brightens up the picture but it also manages to retain some details in the photos that weren't noticeable in the shot clicked with normal mode.

Selfies

5 / 7 Selfies aren't the strongest point of the iQOO Z3 5G as the 16-megapixel sensor on the front just cannot capture the shots we looked for. Despite checking multiple times if the beauty mode enabled, which wasn't, the shots looked soft with a few details. The face's skin tone was kept natural, but even under bright lighting conditions, the selfies came out to be average at best. When indoors, the selfies had some visible noise that takes away the appeal of the shot.

Artificial Lighting

6 / 7 Under artificial lighting, the camera on the iQOO Z3 5G tends to oversaturate colours again. The Bluetooth speaker you see above in the photo is actually light red, but it portrays it as orange. The colour tones will have to come down a notch where they are currently to get a shot with natural colours. The camera doesn't do this for all subjects somehow, meaning it's inconsistent with colours.

Macro Shot