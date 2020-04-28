Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

1 / 17 The first smartphone in this list is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The smartphone will get the latest MIUI 12 update in the first batch. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.



It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



Mi 10 Pro also has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.

Xiaomi Mi 10

2 / 17 The Xiaomi Mi 10 is another smartphone that will get the MIUI 12 update first. The phone should get the latest update starting from June this year. Recollecting key specs, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is loaded with a The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio.



The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.



It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

3 / 17 Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will one of the first smartphones from the company to get the latest MIUI 12 update. The smartphone was recently launched in China and it comes with a host of interesting specs sheet.



Mi 10 Youth Edition features a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.



The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has a square-shaped quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, 8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens with OIS and a 2cm macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

4 / 17 The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is backed by a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.



On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, f/2.2 aperture and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 117-degree FOV with 4cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.



The smartphone runs on the latest MIUI 11 and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The company has added 45W charger with the box and the smartphone also supports 30W fast wireless charging.

Redmi K30 Pro

5 / 17 The Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness. The Redmi K30 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11.



The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.



The Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

Redmi K30 aka Poco X2

6 / 17 Redmi K30 is yet another smartphone that will get MIUI 12 update. This is the same smartphone that was launched in India as Poco X2. The Redmi K30 or Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 is backed by a Snapdragon 730G processor.



The Redmi K30 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, both of them are loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The phone currently runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.





Redmi K20 Pro

7 / 17 The Redmi K20 Pro will also get the MIUI 12 update in the second batch. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and DC dimming.



The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage with no option to expand the storage.



On the camera front, the Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX 586 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, laser autofocus, PDAF along with 13-megapixel wide-angle lens 124.8-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Redmi K20

8 / 17 The Redmi K20 is equipped with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and DC dimming.



The Redmi K20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, both the smartphones are equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

9 / 17 The Mi Mix 3 will also get MIUI 12 update soon. The phone comes loaded with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 per cent and is well lit under bright sunlight at 600 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configurations.



The Mix 3 has a ceramic back panel with a fingerprint sensor at the centre and houses a dual 12MP + 12MP camera setup for primary imaging. Xiaomi has employed a magnetic slider design which equips a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor and a flash. The device runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10 and is fuelled by a 3,850mAh battery with fast charging and 10W Qi wireless charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

10 / 17 Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



It has an AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.



The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For the gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 7

11 / 17 The Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ waterdrop notch display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel depth sensor camera. The front-facing camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The handset boots MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and it includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

12 / 17 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and a small waterdrop style notch housing the front camera. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with Adreno 612 GPU powers the device. The phone has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.



The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it has 13-megapixel AI camera for selfies. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and has a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick charge 4.0.





Mi Mix 2

13 / 17 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a metal chassis with the ceramic rear body and comes with a 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080) Super AMOLED with an 18:9 full-screen display and a bezel-less display. It is powered by 2.45 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 internal storage along with Adreno 540 GPU.



It offers a 12-megapixel autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Sony IMX386 sensor, 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, HDR. On the right of the lens is a dual LED flash and below it is a fingerprint scanner. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera that supports face recognition and also has autofocus.



The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating with MIUI 9 and has a non-removable 3400 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Redmi 8

14 / 17 Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.



It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.





Redmi 8A

15 / 17 Redmi 8A features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.



The device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

Redmi 7

16 / 17 Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



For the camera department, the Redmi 7 has dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, a secondary sensor of 2-megapixel. For the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Redmi 7A