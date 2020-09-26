Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Jio's Rs 299 Plan

1 / 6 The Rs 299 monthly postpaid plan from Jio offers 25GB of Data with no data rollover facility. It consists of a complimentary subscription to all the jio apps including Jio Cinema, JioTV, JioSaavn, etc.The plan also gives you unlimited voice calling and Unlimited SMS.

Jio's Rs 399 Plan

2 / 6 The new Rs 399 Postpaid Plus plan that was recently introduced by the company has unlimited calls and data. You get 75GB data per month with data rollover facility of upto 200GB. It has a Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar subscription included inside the plan for free and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps is also available.

Airtel's Rs 499 Plan

3 / 6 The Rs 499 postpaid plan is the cheapest one from the telecom operator. It will give you 75GB of Data with rollover facility. It also gives you unlimited Local/STD and Roaming calls and a 1 year free subscription to Amazon Prime is also included.

Airtel's Rs 750 Plan

4 / 6 This plan gives you 125GB of data with rollover facility. The plan also has unlimited calls and SMS. This plan also provides 2 family add-ons including one regular SIM and one data add-on. An Amazon Prime One year Subscription is also included in the plan.

Vi's Rs 399 Plan

5 / 6 The Rs 399 plan from Vi offers 40GB of Data per month with data rollover facility of upto 200GB. You get unlimited Local/STD calls and 100SMS per month and additional benefits like Rs125 Bonus Cash in MPL, Upto Rs200 off on your food orders on Zomato, and a subscription to Vi Movies and TV app.

Vi's Rs 499 Plan