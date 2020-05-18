Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1 / 7 The 2020 edition of the popular compact sedan is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 48,000. The updated profile of the car features a new front bumper, an updated grille with chrome bracketing, and redesigned fog lamp housing. It also gets an appealing side profile with a sloping roof design, angular-looking alloy wheels, and body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs. It comes with BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12C petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system. The motor churns out 90hp of power, 113Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra XUV300

2 / 7 The BS6 variant of the XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and exchange offer up to Rs 30,000. The XUV300 comes in two variants. The diesel unit puts out 115 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of torque. While the 1.2 litre petrol variant has a bit less power, pushing out 110 bhp of max power and 200 Nm of torque.

Honda City 2020

3 / 7 Honda India is offering discount up to Rs 1 lakh on multiple variants of the BS6 City. You get up to Rs 45,000 discount on the SV MT, V MT and V CVT variants of the City BS6 petrol. The VX MT variant the City BS6 petrol has offers up to Rs 72,000. And offers up to Rs 1 lakh on the VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT variants of the BS6 Honda City petrol. Honda City packs a BS6-compliant, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 119PS of power and 145Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an option for an automatic CVT. The design of the sedan is much more longer, with the familiar-looking bold grille that has become part of Honda's design language since the launch of the new Civic.

Hyundai Santro

4 / 7 The South Korean company is offering benefits of up to Rs 43,000 that is available for this month. The entry-level Era variant of Santro comes with benefit of Rs 30,000. The 1.1-litre four-cylinder engine produces 67bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.

Renault Triber

5 / 7 Renault is not offering any cash discount on the Triber but benefits of up to Rs 30,000 are on the table. Out of this, Rs 20,000 is exchange bonus and Rs 10,000 for loyalty bonus. This MPV from Renault is powered by a 1.0-litre petro engine which offers 72 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This is a 7-seater model which has been customised to suit Indian road and driving conditions.

Hyundai Grand i10

6 / 7 This hatchback from Hyundai comes in two variants: Magna and Sportz. Both of these options on the Grand i10 get you benefits up to Rs 48,000. The 1.2-litre ‘Kappa' engine produces 81bhp of power and 114Nm of torque. The unit comes mated to a standard five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio BS6