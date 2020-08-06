Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Samsung Galaxy M31s

1 / 8 The latest smartphone from Samsung is available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM option and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM model. The company is also offering No Cost EMI and standard EMI starts at Rs 918.

Oppo A52

2 / 8 The Oppo A52 smartphone is available for purchase for Rs 18,990 on the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone comes with a price of Rs 18,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Users can get exchange up to Rs 11,000 as well as no Cost EMI options. Furthermore, the company is also offering a bundled offer under which users will get Oppo Enco M31 wireless neckband along with the Oppo A52 for Rs 19,989.

OnePlus 7T

3 / 8 The OnePlus 7T is available for purchase for Rs 35,999 during the Prime Day Sale. The smartphone comes with 10 per cent instant discount HDFC Bank debit card and credit cards. Furthermore, users will get 5 per cent rewards points and 5 per cent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The phone is available with No Cost EMI options and users can also avail exchange offer up to Rs 13,000. Furthermore, one will get Rs 100 on shopping with Amazon Pay UI and flat Rs 100 on Amazon Pay Later sign up.

Oppo Find X2

4 / 8 The Oppo Find X2 is available for purchase for Rs 64,990 during the sale period. The company is offering free Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds with the purchase of Oppo Find X2 smartphone. The smartphone comes with 10 per cent instant discount HDFC Bank debit card and credit cards. Furthermore, users will get 5 per cent rewards points and 5 per cent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The phone is available with No Cost EMI options and users can also avail exchange offer up to Rs 11,000. Furthermore, one will get Rs 100 on shopping with Amazon Pay UI and flat Rs 100 on Amazon Pay Later sign up.

Xiaomi Mi 10

5 / 8 Xiaomi is offering its latest smartphone for Rs 49,999 during the sale period. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer up to Rs 15,000 along with No cost EMI options on popular banks. Customers will get flat Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions and Rs 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Samsung Galaxy S20

6 / 8 The Samsung latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20 is also available for purchase during the sale period. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 97,999 and it comes with no Cost EMI options on select cards. Users can also offer Rs 15,000 on exchange along with extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange. Furthermore, one can get flat Rs 100 back on Amazon Pay later sign up.

Apple iPhone 7

7 / 8 The Apple iPhone 7 is available at a price tag of Rs 29,900 during the sale period. Customers will get No Cost EMI options. Users will get 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Users can also avail exchange offer up to Rs 11,000 during the sale period.

Vivo Y50