Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vi Plans (Prepaid)

Vi offers a total of five prepaid plans including Rs 401, Rs 601, Rs 801, Rs 2595 or Rs 501 that give you access to 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. All the plans offer unlimited calls except the Rs 501 plan which is a data-only plan in which Vi provides 75GB of data with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 401 plan offers 100GB of data with 28 days validity. You get 3GB/day along with 16GB of extra data. You also get 100 SMS per day. Additional services provided with the plan include unlimited night-time data, Vi Movies & TV VIP Access, and Weekend Data Rollover facility. The Rs 601 plan has a validity of 56 days and you get 3GB/day along with 32GB extra totalling up to 200GB. Rest all the service including SMS'es stay the same as the Rs 401 plan.

With Rs 801 plan, the validity increases to 84 days with 3GB per day + 48GB extra. Rest of the services in this plan remain same as Rs 401, Rs 601 plans. The most expensive Rs 2595 plan has a validity of 365 days where you get 1.5GB/day along with all the same benefits as the plans mentioned above.

Vi Plans (Postpaid)

For postpaid users, all users active on Rs 499 rental plan or above get access to 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. If you are not eligible for any of the plans, you can opt for the Rs 499, Rs 699 or the Rs 1099 REDX plan. In the Rs 499 plan you get 75GB per month with 200GB data rollover. There's a 1-year free Amazon Prime membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Vi Movies & TV, Voot Select and SUN NXT subscriptions included with the plan. On the other hand you get unlimited data in the Rs 699 plan. With this plan also you get 1 year free Amazon Prime membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Vi Movies & TV, Voot Select and SUN NXT subscriptions as well. With the REDX plan, you get Netflix, Vi Movies & TV, Unlimited Data, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You also get free 7-day i-RoamFree international roaming package, and Airport lounge access.

Airtel Plans (Prepaid)

Airtel has a load of prepaid plans with a bunch of OTT offerings in each of them. The operator offers a 30-day free trial of Prime Video mobile edition and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription with Rs 598, Rs 399, and Rs 249 plans. You get 84 days, 56 days and 28 days of validity with these plans, respectively. All of them offer 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS a day. The Rs 698, Rs 449, and Rs 298 plans have 84 days, 56 days and 28 days of validity respectively. With these plans also you get Free Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream premium, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 379 and Rs 558 plan have validity periods of 84 days and 56 days respectively. The Rs 379 plan offers 6GB of data for the whole validity period while the Rs 558 plan gives you 3GB of data per day. Both of them have Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription included.

The next four plans that offer you with free Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription include Rs 398, Rs 2498, Rs 1498 and Rs 299 plans. The Rs 398 plan has a validity of 28 days with 3GB data per day facility. Along with that, you get 100 SMS a day and unlimited calling as well. The Rs 2498 and Rs 1498 plans have a validity of 365 days and give you access to unlimited calls. With the Rs 2498 plan, you get 2GB/day with 100 SMS per day. On the other hand, you get 24GB for the whole period with 3600 SMSes with the Rs 1498 plan. The Rs 219, Rs 149, Rs 199 and Rs 129 plans get you a 30-day Prime Video Mobile Edition trial along with Wynk Music and other services. The Rs 219 plan has a validity of 28 days with 1GB data per day along with free hellotunes and Airtel Xstream (not premium). You also get free unlimited calling and 100 SMS a day. The Rs 199 plan offers these same benefits but for 24 days instead of 28. The Rs 129 plan has 1GB of data for 24 days along with unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS. The Rs 149 plan offers 2GB of data for 28 days along with the same benefits as the Rs 129 plan.

With a Rs 349 plan, you get full Amazon Prime Membership along with Airtel Xstream Premium, 3 months of Apollo Insurance, 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls for 28 days. The Rs 279 and Rs 179 plans offer insurance benefits as well as Prime Video Mobile edition trial. Both the plans have a validity of 28 days. The Rs 279 plan offers 1.5GB/day along with 4 Lac HDFC life insurance, Airtel Xstream Premium, Apollo health insurance, Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Xstream Premium. The Rs 179 plan on the other hand gets you 2GB of data for the whole validity period along with 2 Lac Bharti Axa life insurance, Airtel Xstream Premium, unlimited calls and a total of 300 SMS. The Rs 2698, Rs 599 and Rs 448 plans fetch you Prime Video Mobile edition free trial along with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. These plans have validity periods of 365 days, 56 days and 28 days respectively. With Rs 2698 and Rs 599 plans, the benefits remain identical including unlimited calls, 2GB/day, 3 months Apollo Insurance and 100 SMS per day. You also get Airtel Xstream Premium along with the other two premium subscriptions. The Rs 448 plan offers 3GB of data per day with unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Airtel Xstream Premium, Apollo 3 month health insurance, Wynk Music and free hellotunes. And finally, the Rs 289 plan will allow you to watch Prime Video mobile edition for 30 days, and a Zee5 Premium Subscription for 28 days. The plan provides 1.5GB data per day, with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get access to Airtel Xstream Premium service, 3 months of Apollo Insurance and Wynk Music.

Airtel Plans (Postpaid)

For postpaid plans, you get to choose from 5 options. The Rs 399 plan gives you 40GB of data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day. Rs 499 plans gives you 75GB per month with free unlimited calling and 100 sms/day. You also get 1-year Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with a Rs 499 plan. With a Rs 749 plan you get 1 regular SIM and 1 additional family add-on. There is unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 125GB of data as well. You also get both the Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video subscription for an year. The Rs 999 plan offers 1 regular SIM and 3 additional family add-ons. You get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 150GB of data per month with both Amazon Prime and Hotstar VIP subscriptions. The most expensive Rs 1599 plan has 1 regular SIM and 1 family add-on. There is 500GB of data available per month with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling. The subscriptions remain identical to the above-mentioned 3 plans.

Jio Plans (Prepaid)

Jio offers a total of 4 prepaid plans with which it offers a 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Out of these four, the Rs 401 plan has a 28-day validity with 3GB/day data plus 6GB of data. There's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day facility as well.

The Rs 598 plan bumps up the validity to 56 days with a total of 112GB of data (2GB/day). You also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 777 plan has a validity of 84 days where you get 1.5 GB of data per day with 5GB extra. The plan also gets you unlimited calling, 100 SMS'es a day and ofcourse, 1-year Hotstar VIP.

For an year, you can get a plan for Rs 2599 with 2GB/day plus extra 10GB. Unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS/day are included in the plan with 1-year of Hotstar VIP subscription. You also get complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps with all the plans mentioned above including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and more.

Jio Plans (Postpaid)