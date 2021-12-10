Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro soundbar launched in India

Zebronics has launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro soundbar in India with built-in Alexa. The soundbar will be available at an introductory price of Rs 8999 on Amazon from 10th December 2021.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Features

The new ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro comes in a metallic grill with a sleek design. With built-in Alexa, ask, “Alexa,” and you can easily control your soundbar and smart home devices.

It comes with an advanced dual far-field mic that can hear you clearly in noisy environments or even while playing loud music. There are dual built-in subwoofer 6.98cms drivers, augmented by dual 4.4cms mid and high range drivers.

Further, the soundbar has multi-connectivity options to let customers stream audio wirelessly through the built-in WiFi connectivity or via their smartphone to stream through wireless Bluetooth. Customers can also connect their TV to HDMI (ARC) to get high fidelity music and movie experience on the powerful soundbar.

In addition, EB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro can also play songs through Pen drive with its USB port. It can be connected to devices like a laptop with AUX or Optical input for HD TV boxes. In addition to voice control, it can be controlled from the ZEB-Smart Jukebar app for iOS and Android for easy setup.

