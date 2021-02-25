YouTube announces supervised content for parents of pre-teens and teens

YouTube will give parents the ability to choose from 3 different content settings on YouTube.

Google-owned video-streaming platform YouTube has announced supervised content for parents of pre-teens and teens on YouTube. This will enable them to control what their kids watch on the platform.



"Over the last year, we've worked with parents and experts across the globe in areas related to child safety, child development, and digital literacy to develop a solution for parents of pre-teens and teens. In the coming months, we’ll launch a new experience in beta for parents to allow their children to access YouTube through a supervised Google Account. This supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features. We’ll start with an early beta for families with kids under the age of consent to test and provide feedback, as we continue to expand and improve the experience" YouTube said in a blogpost.



YouTube will give parents the ability to choose from 3 different content settings on YouTube - Explore: For children ready to move on from YouTube Kids and explore content on YouTube, this setting will feature a broad range of videos generally suitable for viewers ages 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more.



Explore More: With content generally suitable for viewers ages 13+, this setting will include an even larger set of videos, and also live streams in the same categories as “Explore” and Most of YouTube: This setting will contain almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content, and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens.



This option was designed for parents who think their children are ready to explore the vast universe of YouTube videos. YouTube will use a mix of user input, machine learning and human review to determine which videos are included.



YouTube recommend parents continue to be involved in guiding and supporting their child’s experience on YouTube. The platform has developed a guide in partnership with National PTA, Parent Zone and Be Internet They will also launch an ongoing campaign that features creators discussing themes like bullying and harassment, misinformation, digital well-being and more.



In addition to choosing the content setting, parents will be able to manage watch and search history from within their child's account settings. Parents can also use other controls offered by Google’s Family Link, including screen timers. They will continue adding new parental controls over time, such as blocking content.



YouTube has also announced the rollout of the YouTube Kids Hindi app, over the coming few days. The app will feature hundreds of hours of children’s entertainment and infotainment in Hindi by creators like Jugnu Kids, Peekaboo Kidz and Infobells.