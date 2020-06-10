Advertisement

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme goes live for Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 1:14 pm

Latest News

The company has announced MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme for its new range of smartphones.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has revealed that it has started recruiting users to test the latest MIUI 12. The company has announced MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme for its new range of smartphones. 

 

The brand has revealed that the programme is live for Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 smartphones. With this, users of the above-mentioned smartphones will be the first to use the latest user interface from Xiaomi. The programme is already live for Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

 

To start with, one should be an active member of Mi Community, India. Users must follow all the rules of Mi Community and not leak anything related to the ROM provided to them during testing. Users must not post anything related to the beta team on Social Media, in other sections of the forum, or anywhere outside. Users must have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, including Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader. Mi Community reserves all the rights to make any changes to the program at any point of time without prior notice. Mi Community team holds the final decision on the selection of applied users.

 

Advertisement

The MIUI 12 brings a host of privacy-related features, which is improved as compared to its predecessors. Xiaomi finally brings the app drawer function with MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update also brings new floating windows. The global version brings floating windows, which basically allow users to use two different apps at once.

 

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.

 

Xiaomi MiUI 12: Where to watch live event, top features expected

Xiaomi MiUi 12 vs Realme Ui - How these software compare?

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Explained: Here are all the cool features and list of devices getting it

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: MIUI 12 MIUI global test pilot programme MIUI 12 update Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 7 Poco F1

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

iPhone users could soon get call recording feature

Oppo A52 to launch soon in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies