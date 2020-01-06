  • 13:35 Jan 06, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 render and a real-life image appear

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 12:44 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature four camera sensors aligned vertically with an LED flash alongside it.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is likely to announce Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in February this year. Now a real-life image of the Xiaomi Mi 10 has surfaced online which has revealed the camera setup of the upcoming phone.

The image has been leaked by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. Alongside, the tipster has also revealed the AnTuTu scores of the smartphone. As per the leaked image, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature four cameras at the top-left corner at the back of the phone. The camera sensors are aligned vertically.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The screenshot of the AnTuTu listing of the Mi 10 leaked by the same tipster has revealed that the smartphone has scored 560,217 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The listing also shows that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform which is mentioned as SM8250.

Meanwhile, a render of the Mi 10 is also doing rounds on Weibo which shows the front and rear of the upcoming smartphone. The front shows a punch-hole display surrounded by very thin bezels on all sides. The phone will be embedded with a fingerprint sensor on display. The right side of the phone has a volume rocker and a power button. The rear of the phone shows the four camera sensors aligned vertically with an LED flash alongside it.

 

Advertisement

Previously, the specifications of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were leaked online. Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary camera, 20MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor or macro camera. Mi 10 will be available in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 coming in Q1 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Xiaomi Mi 10 to reportedly come with a 4,800 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Exclusive: Oppo F15 smartphone to be priced under 20k

Honor 10 Lite starts receiving Android 10-based stable EMUI 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets OneUI 2.0 update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies