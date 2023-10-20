Xbox Free Play Days Allows You to Play Diablo Immortal 4 for Free



If you are an Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you are in for a treat this weekend. Xbox Free Play Days is a special event that lets you play selected games for free, and this time, one of the games is Diablo Immortal 4, the latest installment in the popular action RPG series.

Diablo Immortal 4 is a massively multiplayer online game that takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. You can choose from eight classes, each with their own unique skills and abilities, and explore a vast open world full of dungeons, quests, and enemies. You can also team up with other players to take on challenging raids, PvP battles, and seasonal events.

However, do note that the gameplay is limited to a 10-hour trial, meaning you do not get access to the full game. To play Diablo Immortal 4 for free on your Xbox console, you just need to download the game from the Microsoft Store during the Xbox Free Play Days period, which runs from Thursday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. PDT (12:31 AM IST) until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (12:29 AM IST). You can also purchase the game at a discounted price if you want to continue your adventure after the free trial ends.

Besides Diablo Immortal 4, you can also play NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Hokko Life for free this weekend. NBA 2K24 is another game worth trying where you can play with your squad and experience the past, present, and future of hoops culture.

In related news, Diablo 4 recently debuted on Steam for PC. This platform comes in addition to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, all of which, including Steam, will include cross-play and cross-save across all platforms for Diablo 4. Those wanting to play on Steam must first purchase the game on that platform and then connect Diablo IV to a Battle.net account