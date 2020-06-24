WhatsaApp animated stickers to launch soon

The feature has been spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch animated stickers on its platform. The feature has been spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

As per a report by WABetainfo, the animated stickers were available on WhatsApp 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions. With this, users can simply send animated stickers to other users directly from the messaging platform. Users can also save and send all the received animated stickers. Furthermore, one could also download the default animated stickers pack from the WhatsApp Store.

The report further highlights that currently, the animated stickers do not loop. Users need to move the chat up and down to play the stickers. It is not known whether the company will introduce looping animated stickers or not. Meanwhile, Android Police reports that animated stickers were available with v2.20.194.7, but it disappeared in v2.20.194.9. There are currently five animated stickers packs including Playful Piyomaru, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on QR Code support. The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and users can download it from TestFlight. The website has also shared some screenshots of what the feature may look like.

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code. The code can be shared with your friends who can scan the same to get your number, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.