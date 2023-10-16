Warhammer: The Old World launch confirmed for 2024

The highly anticipated title called Warhammer: The Old World, is set to debut in 2024. First announced back in 2019, Games Workshop has finally revealed that this epic fantasy tabletop game will be one of the first major releases of the year 2024. The exact date remains a closely guarded secret.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm that Warhammer: The Old World will be released in early 2024. As we get closer to release we’ll be revealing more details of this game of fantasy battles in the World of Legend, and revealing plenty exciting things including miniatures and books”, said Games Workshop in a blog post with a bunch of other announcements on the occasion of Warhammer Day 2023.

The launch lineup will focus on the Kingdom of Bretonnia faction. Expect new miniatures, including hero units like the Duke on Royal Pegasus, who can also be built as a Baron or a Battle Standard Bearer. Knights, foot soldiers, and magical heroes will all be included in the new launch.

Alongside fresh releases, several classic kits are making a comeback. These include the Knights of the Realm, Men-at-arms, and the majestic Pegasus Knights. Even the formidable Field Trebuchet will return, now crafted in resin.

“These regiments and other future regiments are returning in boxes that contain enough plastic miniatures to make a full regiment,” Games Workshop noted, “not just a rank or two. With the Peasant Bowmen box, you’ll be able to build a unit of 32 archers, complete with a command group and Defensive Stakes. So dreams of creating massive armies of ranked-up troops will be well within your grasp.”

Warhammer: The Old World will be set during the Age of Three Emperors. Players get to discover an Empire weakened by centuries of civil war, vulnerable to the never-ending threat posed by rampaging armies of invaders. The Beastmen Brayherds emerge from the deep forests, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. They burn and defile everything that stands before them.