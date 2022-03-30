Voltas launches its 2022 range of PureAir Inverter AC

Voltas has strengthened its products space, by launching India’s First AC with HEPA Filter technology. The Voltas 2022 AC product range includes over 80+ SKUs, with 45 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 17 in Split ACs, and 12 in Window ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 3 SKUs of PureAir Inverter AC’s.

This Summer, Voltas’ new range of ACs are also coupled with unique & exciting promotional offers for consumer like 15% cashback, Easy EMI offer, Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty and, 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty, for ease of adoption & access to customers.

Voltas PureAir 2022 AC Features

This Voltas’ PureAir 6 Stage Adjustable Inverter AC comes with HEPA Filter, PM 1.0 Sensor and AQI Indicator (which is an industry first), that helps to purify the indoor air.

The company says that the ac is also loaded with 6 Stage Adjustable Tonnage Mode. It allows the user to switch within multiple tonnages. This depends on the ambient heat or number of people in the room. It provides pure and clean air, along with savings and optimization of running costs.

This summer, Voltas has also launched 38 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories. They are Personal, Window, Tower, and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of new models like, Windsor with 4-sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra-cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.

Other Appliances

The Company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products. These include Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has also launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. Voltas also has a range of Cold room solutions for the B2B segment.

Through its new Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2022 by launching a series of new products. The Frost Free range of refrigerator with unique patented technologies, Harvest Fresh and Store Fresh technology, Direct Cool refrigerator with features like Active Fresh Blue Light and Rapid Cooling, within major capacities, all with standard BEE Star Rating.

The brand has also introduced 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine with Fountain Wash and, adjustable Jet function. All product offerings in the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category shall have a 5 Star Rating. The overall Washing Machine portfolio will now cater to 7.5 to 14 kg capacities. The Microwave oven category in the Solo, Grill, and Convection segment has also been expanded.