Vivo Y33s 5G expected to launch soon with Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 12

Vivo launched the 4G variant of Vivo Y33s in India last year. Now the company is gearing up to launch the 5G version of Y-series smartphone. Dubbed as Vivo Y33s 5G, the phone will soon in China.

The Vivo Y33s 5G has been spotted on China Telecom via GizmoChina. The listing has revealed its specifications, images, and pricing details.

Vivo Y33s 5G Pricing

As per the China Telecom listing, the Vivo Y33s 5G will launch in three storage options. The base 4GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 1499 (roughly Rs 17,650). The 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs 18,850). There will also be an 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 20,000).

The phone will come in Nebula Blue, Fluorite Black, and Early Snow Dawn colour options. It be available for sale in China from February 12.

Rumoured Specifications

The Vivo Y33s 5G phone will feature a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, it is likely to feature a 60Hz refresh rate support. It will pack Dimensity 700 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage. There will be support for a microSD card to expand the memory.

For optics, the phone will have a dual-camera setup. There will be a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back. In addition for selfies, there will be 8-megapixel front camera. It will run on Android 12 OS with its own FunTouch OS.

Besides, the Y33s 5G will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to carry support for 18W charging. Lastly, the device measures 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm and weighs 185 grams.