Vivo Y1s with 6.22-inch display, MediaTek Helio P35 launched in India for Rs 7,990

Vivo Y1s comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.

Vivo has silently launched Vivo Y1s smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 7,990 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.



Vivo Y1s is now listed on the company site with its specifications but pricing has not been announced. But Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has confirmed that the phone is priced in India at Rs 7,990.



Buyers will have a choice to lock-in their handset with the Jio network to enjoy Rs 4,550 worth of benefits. There's also 90-day Shemaroo OTT subscription and one-time screen replacement through OneAssist.

Vivo Y1s Specifications

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.



The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.



Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock.



The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.