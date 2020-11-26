Advertisement

Vivo Y1s with 6.22-inch display, MediaTek Helio P35 launched in India for Rs 7,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

Vivo Y1s comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.
Advertisement

Vivo has silently launched Vivo Y1s smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 7,990 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.

Vivo Y1s is now listed on the company site with its specifications but pricing has not been announced. But Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has confirmed that the phone is priced in India at Rs 7,990.

Buyers will have a choice to lock-in their handset with the Jio network to enjoy Rs 4,550 worth of benefits. There's also 90-day Shemaroo OTT subscription and one-time screen replacement through OneAssist.

 

Vivo Y1s Specifications

 

Advertisement

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.

Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.

Vivo V19 receives a price cut of upto Rs 4,000

Vivo S7 announced with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP triple rear and dual front cameras

Vivo Y1s goes official with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s to launch in India soon with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s tipped to launch in India in December, price leaked

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 Pro 5G registrations begin in India ahead of launch

Moto G 5G releasing in India on 30th November

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies