Vivo V19 tipped to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 3:58 pm

Vivo V19 will feature the dual hole-punch selfie cameras and the phone will focus on its low-light photography.
Vivo recently launched V19 smartphone in Indonesia. The company has also teased the V19 smartphone for launch in Malaysia soon with slightly different features. Now as per a report, Vivo will also launch the Malaysia version of Vivo V19 in India soon.

India Today Tech reports that the phone will sport two selfie cameras in the front. Vivo reportedly calls this design a Dual i-view display. As per an official teaser from the Vivo Malaysia Twitter handle, Vivo V19 will feature the dual hole-punch selfie cameras and the phone will focus on its low-light photography.

 

Meanwhile, Vivo V19 launched in the Indonesian market is a rebranded version of Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year. It features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with Samsung GM1 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
Vivo V19 is fueled with a 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.  The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard memory. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

