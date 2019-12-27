Vivo S1 Pro to be soon available through offline stores in India

The Indian variant of Vivo S1 Pro will support NFC as well.

Vivo S1 Pro is tipped to be launched soon in India. Now the phone will go on sale from key retail stores across the country after its launch.

Mumbai-based offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, has confirmed that Vivo S1 Pro smartphone will soon be available for purchase through offline channels. Initially, Vivo launched Vivo S1 Pro in Philippines first.



Vivo S1 Pro was launched in two colour variants in Philippines - Fancy Sky and Knight Black. However, as per a recent report, the phone will launch in India in three colours - Blue, Black, and White. The Indian variant of Vivo S1 Pro will support NFC as well.



To recall, Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 128 GB and it can be expanded to up to 256 GB via microSD card.



For the optics, the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it will employ a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



Vivo S1 Pro is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery which has support for up to 18W fast charging. The phone will measure 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weigh 186.7 grams. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and dual-SIM support.