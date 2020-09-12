Advertisement

U&i 'Bigger' wireless neckband launched in India for Rs 3,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 12, 2020 12:19 pm

U&i Bigger neckband comes in Black colour with 180 days warranty.
U&i has announced the launch of its latest wireless neckband series “Bigger” in Indian market. U&i Bigger Wireless Neckband is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. It comes in Black colour with 180 days warranty.


Equipped with surround sound and heavy bass U&i Bigger allows you to enjoy music while jogging, cooking, or even while working. It is packed with 100 hours of Backup Time. These are extremely Light-weight and sleek in design while comfortably fitting in your ears.

 
With its Bluetooth Version 5.0, it gets easily connected to any smartphone and other devices with a working distance of 32 feet(10 meters). U&i Bigger comes with 1000 mAh battery that provides playtime of 100 hours and has a charging time of 7.5 hours.

Equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, Bigger neckband offers rich bass HD stereo sound with passive noise cancellation for uninterrupted music experience. With its in-built microphone and Google and Siri Assistant features, users can enjoy two-way interaction clearly.

 
Speaking at the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i quoted, “We at U&i believe in bringing in lifestyle products that are appealing to our fast-moving generation. With the launch of Bigger, the first-of-its-kind neckband, we are introducing a device that no other brand has offered so far and we are looking forward to expand into the Indian audio market”.

 
As we are a youth-oriented and driven company that focuses on delivering style products at a reasonable price, we wanted a stylish and well-known face for the launching of our new product. That’s why Bhumi Pednekar was on-boarded for unveiling the new product to our audience.” added Paresh.

 

