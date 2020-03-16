  • 23:51 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Toreto Black wireless headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 6:22 pm

Latest News

Toreto Blast comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available in Black and Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Toreto has announced the launch of its new wireless headphones in India. Dubbed as Toreto Blast, the headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available in Black and Blue colour options. Toreto Blast is available at all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. The wireless headphone comes along with a 12-month warranty.

 

The major highlight of the headphone is that it automatically switches off when not in use. It also comes with control functions like play/pause/power button, calls answer button, volume button as well as aux port. The headphone also allows you to easily switch over from music to calls, letting you receive, reject and redial, with the touch of a button, and has an in-line mic.

 

The headphone comes with a lightweight design and features adjustable headband along with cushioned on-ear soft leather pads. It comes with strong bass stereo sound and can be paired via Bluetooth. The headphone comes with a 300mAh battery, which can last up to 9 hours of playback. The box also contains a USB charging cable for easy recharge.

 

Previously, the brand introduced Toreto Air wireless headphone in India for Rs 2,499. The wireless earphones offer a lightweight design along with an adjustable headband. It comes with cushioned on-ear pads that are comfortable to wear. The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, which allows it to connect to a smartphone or tablet. It is loaded with heavy bass stereo sound, which good listening experience with a well-balanced sound.

 

Advertisement

Toreto launches Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799

Toreto Active, Active Pro wireless neckbands launched in India

Toreto Air wireless headphone launched in India for Rs 2,499

Latest News from Toreto

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Infinix Band 5 price slashed in India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds launched with noise cancellation

Xiaomi launches its first 10000mAh Mi wireless Power Bank in India at Rs 2,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies