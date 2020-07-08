Today 7 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

Technology News Today, 07 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsi=ung, Facebook and more
Moto G 5G Plus with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display announched
Motorola has announced, a mid-range 5G smartphone, Moto G 5G Plus. It has a 6.7″ CinemaVision Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 21:9 aspect ratio. It is the first phone from Motorola to flaunt dual punch-hole selfie camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide in addition to 16MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology. It is powered by Snapdragon 765 coupled with 6GB of RAM and runs Android 10.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug 5: Note 20, Fold 2 and more expected to launch
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 5 and this year it will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch 3 and an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity. “The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play,” said Samsung in a newsroom post.