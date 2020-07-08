Today 7 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug 5: Note 20, Fold 2 and more expected to launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 5 and this year it will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch 3 and an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity. “The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play,” said Samsung in a newsroom post.