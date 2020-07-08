Advertisement

Today 7 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 10:30 am

Technology News Today, 07 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung, Facebook and more

Today Technology News live updates:

10:30 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Moto G 5G Plus with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display announched

Motorola has announced, a mid-range 5G smartphone, Moto G 5G Plus. It has a 6.7″ CinemaVision Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 21:9 aspect ratio.  It is the first phone from Motorola to flaunt dual punch-hole selfie camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide in addition to 16MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology. It is powered by Snapdragon 765 coupled with  6GB of RAM and runs Android 10.Motog 5g plus

10:22 (IST)

8 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug 5: Note 20, Fold 2 and more expected to launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 5 and this year it will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch 3 and an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity. “The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play,” said Samsung in a newsroom post.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 5, Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 expected

Samsung announces new features for Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 via software update

Airtel introduces new Rs 289 prepaid plan with premium Zee5 subscription

BSNL introduces Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

MTNL introduces ULD-333 broadband plan for its customers

Honor MagicWatch 2 new update brings 85 new workout modes and more

