Today 25 July 2020 Technology News Highlights: OnePlus Nord, Oppo Watch and more

Honor MagicBook 15 to be Flipkart exclusive, launching on July 31

Honor has announced that it is entering the laptop segment in India. The company is all set to launch the latest laptop in India, which is known as Honor MagicBook 15.

The upcoming laptop will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company might launch the latest laptop on July 31 along with Honor 9S and Honor 9A smartphones. The brand has already confirmed that the Honor 9A will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The Honor 9S smartphone will be exclusively for purchase from Flipkart. To recall, the Honor MagicBook 15 was launched alongside Honor MagicBook 14 in China. Honor MagicBook 14 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.) for the Ryzen 5 variant and 4199 Yuan (Rs 42,660 approx.) for the Ryzen 7 variant. The MagicBook 15 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.).

Read more: Honor MagicBook 15 to be Flipkart exclusive, launching on July 31