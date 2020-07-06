Advertisement

Elyments app launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 11:40 am

Make in India Elyments app launched
Since the govt banned 59 apps, a lot of apps developed by Indian companies are been launched regularly. The later one is Elyments.   The app has teh backing the of  Government of India and has been launched by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu. The app is available is available in eight Indian languages, and offer features such as a social media content feed, a chat interface and options to make audio and video calls. The app is listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is made by Sumeru Software Solutions – the promoters behind The Art of Living organisation’s smartphone applications.

 

11:42 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo announced Vivo Y70s in May this year. Now the company is working on a new smartphone dubbed Vivo Y70 which is said to be launched soon.

The specifications of Vivo Y70 are now revealed on Weibo. The leak has also revealed the pricing of the upcoming Vivo phone. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced for 1798 Yuan while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced at 1998 Yuan. As per the leaked specs, Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI. The phone will be powered by same Exynos 880 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU found on its Y70s sibling. The Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

11:41 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp recently announced a host of new features for its users including Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop. The new feature is already available on its Android and iOS mobile applications.

 

Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.

11:40 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

Google Meet noise cancellation feature now rolling out in India

Internet search giant Google has started rolling out its Noise Cancellation feature to its team video conferencing tool - Google Meet to its users in India. Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users. The news comes from a Google Meet support page that now mentions noise cancellation rolling out to Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

11:29 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale in India for the first time

OnePlus recently announced the launch of its latest Smart TV lineup in India with OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series. Now, the base model of the new lineup, the OnePlus TV 32Y1, will go on sale for the first time in the country. The latest Smart TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from 12:00 PM onwards. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a discount on its Echo Dot when purchased with the Smart TV. The platform is selling the Echo Dot for Rs 1,999 with the latest OnePlus TV against its original price of Rs 2,999. Apart from this, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV55U1 for Rs 49,999 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 for Rs 22,999. However, the company has revealed any details about the availability of the two Smart TVs.

 

11:28 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

Facebook Avatars: Here’s how you can create your personalised Avatar

Facebook has finally introduced its new feature for its customers in India. Dubbed as Facebook Avatars, the feature allows you to create your own Facebook avatar. The Facebook Avatars are basically the competitors to the Apple Bitmojis. The Avatar feature in India comes with a host of interesting things. The company has introduced some customised outfits and more for the Indian users. One can select from a range of Indian outfits while creating an avatar. Furthermore, these avatars can be easily used in Stories, as a profile picture, in Facebook Messenger and in the comments section. One can also share the personalised Avatar on WhatsApp with ease. So, the question is, how to create a Facebook Avatar? Here is the step-by-step guide to creating a Facebook Avatar.

 

How to create Facebook avatars

09:55 (IST)

6 Jul 2020

Airtel to launch Video Conferencing solution for startups

Bharti Airtel may launch a its own unified video conferencing tool. The target audience will be start-ups and enterprises.

A per a report by ET, Airtel is close lose to launching several enterprise-grade products including a unified video conferencing tool very shortly. It is expected to differ from existing video conferencing solution like Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Hangout. The video conferencing product will be more differentiated from existing offerings like Zoom, MS Teams and Google Hangout.

 Recently Jio also launched a video conference tool Jio Meet which look like a replica of Zoom.

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

