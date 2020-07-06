Elyments app launched

WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp recently announced a host of new features for its users including Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop. The new feature is already available on its Android and iOS mobile applications.

Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.