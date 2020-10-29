Advertisement

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615 launched, price starts Rs 23,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 3:53 pm

Latest News

The TCL 4K Android TV comes pre-installed with a wide range of global and local APPs that bring unlimited on-demand content.
Advertisement

TCL has launched its latest 4K UHD TVP615 in India, right before Diwali. It is available in 43”, 50” and 55” screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The 43-inch is priced at Rs 23,999; 50-inch is priced a Rs 29,499, and 55-inch is priced a Rs 38,499. The model is available on Amazon for purchase

The 4K Android TV comes pre-installed with a wide range of global and local APPs that bring unlimited on-demand content. P615 offers a stunning viewing experience with 4K HDR – astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, captivating colour, and enhanced detail retention.

P615 comes with Android operating system featuring a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, plus users can download more via the Google Play Store.

Additionally, with Google Assistant built-in, P615 allows users to control the TV with voice commands and with Chromecast built-in you can easily cast your photos, videos, and music from any device to your TV.


P615 combines advance algorithms for optimal contrast performance and color presentation. P615 utilizes a Micro Dimming algorithm to achieve advance contrast and detail performance through over 1 thousand precisely controlled sections of the TV screen. Leveraging Dynamic Color Enhancement, P615’s displays in high gamut even when users display low gamut videos or pictures.

For audio, the TV features DolbyAudio which delivers crystal clear sound, crisper dialogue, and great detail.

TCL TS3015 home theatre soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,999

IFA 2020: TCL introduces TCL 10 TabMax, TabMid tablets, smartwatch for senior citizens and more

TCL introduces new range of 8K and 4K OLED Smart TVs in India

TCL P715 Android Smart TV with Far-Field Voice Recognition launched in India

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series to launch in India in June

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi India rolls out 3 new features to PatchWall 3.0 for Smart TVs

Vu Masterpiece TV with 85-inch 4K display launched in India for Rs 3,50,000

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies