TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615 launched, price starts Rs 23,999

TCL has launched its latest 4K UHD TVP615 in India, right before Diwali. It is available in 43”, 50” and 55” screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The 43-inch is priced at Rs 23,999; 50-inch is priced a Rs 29,499, and 55-inch is priced a Rs 38,499. The model is available on Amazon for purchase



The 4K Android TV comes pre-installed with a wide range of global and local APPs that bring unlimited on-demand content. P615 offers a stunning viewing experience with 4K HDR – astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, captivating colour, and enhanced detail retention.



P615 comes with Android operating system featuring a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, plus users can download more via the Google Play Store.



Additionally, with Google Assistant built-in, P615 allows users to control the TV with voice commands and with Chromecast built-in you can easily cast your photos, videos, and music from any device to your TV.





P615 combines advance algorithms for optimal contrast performance and color presentation. P615 utilizes a Micro Dimming algorithm to achieve advance contrast and detail performance through over 1 thousand precisely controlled sections of the TV screen. Leveraging Dynamic Color Enhancement, P615’s displays in high gamut even when users display low gamut videos or pictures.



For audio, the TV features DolbyAudio which delivers crystal clear sound, crisper dialogue, and great detail.